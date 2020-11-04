Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $43.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $6,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 189.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 100.37%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

