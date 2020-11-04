Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.90 EPS.

ABG has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

ABG opened at $114.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.80. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

