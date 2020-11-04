ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

