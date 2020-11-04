Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 189.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,872 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.22% of Athene worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Athene by 88.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Athene by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Athene in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.