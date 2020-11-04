Athene (NYSE:ATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.22.

NYSE ATH opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. Athene has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Athene will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Athene by 44.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Athene by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 563,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

