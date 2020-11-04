AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $60,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 96,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

