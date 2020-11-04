Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,631 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 277.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 315,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 231,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,402.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 211,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 176.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 327,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

