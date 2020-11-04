Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Lowered to Accumulate at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AUP opened at C$18.35 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$6.49 and a twelve month high of C$28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 15.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total value of C$266,176.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,969,553.26. Also, insider Chin Kyu Huh sold 48,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.91, for a total transaction of C$964,988.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,499,881 shares in the company, valued at C$129,438,084.24.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

