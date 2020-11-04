Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.17.

CAR opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 135.09%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

