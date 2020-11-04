Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.41

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 13000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.52.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) (CVE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Inc. (VIV.V) Company Profile (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc develops and commercializes various products to replace antibiotics in livestock feeds to optimize the health and growth of the animals by supporting the animal's own health defenses. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

