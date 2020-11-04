AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.10 ($28.35) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA SA (CS.PA) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.01 ($27.07).

EPA:CS opened at €14.91 ($17.55) on Wednesday. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.66.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

