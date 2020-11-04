Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

