AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.35% of AXIS Capital worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $297,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth $236,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.73.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 163,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $7,284,059.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,709.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 496,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,549,576.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,090.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,061,200 shares of company stock worth $93,995,499. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

