Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

AX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $30.73.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

