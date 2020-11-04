Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AX. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 197.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 300.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 31.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

