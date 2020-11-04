Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $30.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

