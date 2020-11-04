Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AYLA) Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 4th

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:AYLA) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 4th. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had issued 3,666,667 shares in its public offering on May 8th. The total size of the offering was $55,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AYLA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.