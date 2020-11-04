Azul (AZUL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.44 million. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 80.96%. On average, analysts expect Azul to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74. Azul has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZUL shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

