B. Riley Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth $114,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.