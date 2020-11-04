B. Riley Comments on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will earn ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $809.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 3.22. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,719 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,468,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

