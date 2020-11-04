Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,311 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 15.6% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,323,000 after buying an additional 237,988 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $208,226,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,897,000 after buying an additional 180,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Baidu from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

BIDU opened at $134.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.97. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

