Ball (BLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

