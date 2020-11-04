Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

