Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Commerce Holdings is a financial service holding company that owns Redding Bank of Commerce, Roseville Bank of Commerce, a division of Redding Bank of Commerce and Bank of Commerce Mortgage, an affiliate of Redding Bank of Commerce and Roseville Bank of Commerce. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Bank of Commerce stock opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 21.22%. Analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other news, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 263.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Merchants Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for small to medium-sized businesses, and retail customers in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, interest bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

