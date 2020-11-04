Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $1,132,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Several research firms have commented on BOH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $386,987. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.