Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

