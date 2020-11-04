Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.61 billion.

Get Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$36.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill sold 25,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.86, for a total transaction of C$1,006,225.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,796.58. Also, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total transaction of C$384,579.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.