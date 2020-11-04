Barrington Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentherm in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

THRM opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.46. Gentherm has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRM. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,724,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Gentherm by 44.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentherm by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 41.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Gentherm by 401.3% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 79,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

