Barrington Research Weighs in on IAA’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAA)

IAA (NYSE:IAA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAA in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. IAA had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 148.99%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

IAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IAA in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist increased their target price on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

IAA opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. IAA has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000.

IAA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles in North America. It also provides auction services in the United Kingdom. The company, through its marketplaces, associate with insurance total loss vehicles, including vehicles from catastrophic events, as well as with noninsurance customers, such as dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, charitable organizations, and general public.

