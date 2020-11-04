Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

