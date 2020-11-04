Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

