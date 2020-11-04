Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,849,100 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 2,192,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,422.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAMXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BAMXF opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.