BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.57

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 53666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.