BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (BCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) to post earnings of C$0.76 per share for the quarter.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.56 billion.

BCE opened at C$53.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.61. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of C$46.03 and a 1-year high of C$65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 119.84%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) from C$62.50 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

