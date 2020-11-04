Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

