BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

BRBR stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $24.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,341,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 179,905 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

