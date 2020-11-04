BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Up 15.6% in October

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 11,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. BEST has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEST. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BEST in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BEST by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 335,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 55,527 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BEST by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in BEST by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,303 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BEST by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

