B&G Foods (BGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

