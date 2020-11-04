BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.93%.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

