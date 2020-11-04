BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.29.

APLT opened at $18.11 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.58). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 13,539 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $317,083.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,006.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 30,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,260.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,469 shares of company stock valued at $937,072. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

