BidaskClub Downgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $17.15 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.