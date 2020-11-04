BidaskClub Lowers Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 204,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 256,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 76,188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 82.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 28.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 124.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.