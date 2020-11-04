BidaskClub Upgrades DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

Shares of DZSI opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.