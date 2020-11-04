BidaskClub Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Buy

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JOYY from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $92.27 on Monday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.01.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.