BigCommerce (BIGC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. BigCommerce has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BigCommerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIGC opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.59. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $128.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

