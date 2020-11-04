Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 58.26%.

Get Bimini Capital Management alerts:

Shares of BMNM stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.52. Bimini Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.