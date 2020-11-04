Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.04.

BIIB stock opened at $247.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

