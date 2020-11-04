Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

BRG opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

BRG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Konig sold 26,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $327,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.