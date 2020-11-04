BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,141,277 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,277 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,311,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after buying an additional 121,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 816,618 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,374,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after acquiring an additional 133,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of GT opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

