BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 22,780 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 235,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 126.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

